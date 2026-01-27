K-9 Zeus of Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 dies 2 weeks after cancer diagnosis

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — K-9 Zeus of the Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 passed away Monday morning after a brief illness. The beloved K-9, diagnosed with aggressive cancer two weeks ago, was known for his years of service.

Zeus served in law enforcement for seven years before retiring and transitioning to work with the Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1. His presence at community events, especially at schools like Latrobe Elementary and Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic School, fostered connections between local youth and the police.

During his career, Zeus was praised for his intelligence and loving nature, qualities that made him a well-respected member of the community. He participated in numerous demonstrations, positively impacting the lives of thousands.

A special appreciation was extended to Dr. Croft and Dr. Springer, along with their compassionate staff at the Loyalhanna Veterinary Clinic in Stahlstown, for their dedicated care throughout Zeus’ life.

His handler concluded the Facebook with a personal tribute: “My final salute to Zeus - my partner, my protector, my heart – I love you buddy. Rest in peace.”

