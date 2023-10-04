Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity at Penn State suspended through fall 2027

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity has been suspended at Penn State University after a hazing investigation.

According to a news release, the Penn State Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response suspended the Delta Theta chapter of the fraternity through fall 2027.

A thorough investigation showed the chapter had engaged in hazing, the university said.

“We hold the health and safety of students as our highest priority and take all allegations of hazing seriously. It is disappointing and concerning when, despite the legal obligations and educational efforts, groups violate our expectations,” said Andrea Dowhower, interim vice president for Student Affairs. “We urge all student organizations to understand that any attempt to demean, harass, injure or endanger any student who is simply trying to be a member of their organization is hazing. And all forms of hazing are against Penn State policy and against Pennsylvania law.”

The chapter was placed on interim suspension on Aug. 25, which is when the investigation began.

In September, the chapter was found in violation. After an appeal process, the decision was upheld.

The suspension means the chapter loses all privileges as a recognized student organization. The chapter may not participate in, attend or organize any functions, which includes university-wide events.

