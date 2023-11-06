Ke’Bryan Hayes wins first-career Gold Glove

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Ke’Bryan Hayes defensive prowess has finally paid off. For the first time in his career, the Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman has won a Gold Glove.

Hayes was named the National League Gold Glove winner over fellow National League third base finalists Ryan McMahon (Rockies) and Austin Riley (Braves). Hayes’ win ends Nolan Arenado’s streak of 10 consecutive wins. Arenado had won the award in each of his first 10 seasons to begin his career.

For Hayes, he becomes the first Pirates’ third baseman in franchise history to be awarded a Gold Glove. Hayes led all third basemen across the league this season with 21 Defensive Runs Saved according to the Fielding Bible and was fourth in DRS regardless of position. He trailed only Daulton Varsho (29 – Blue Jays), Fernando Tatis Jr. (27 – Padres) and Andres Gimenez (23 – Guardians).

