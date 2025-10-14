KEF Robotics relocates HQ to larger office space amid growth and new government contracts

PITTSBURGH — KEF Robotics, which makes autonomy software to fly aircraft without a human pilot and without the use of GPS, is moving its headquarters to a new facility in the East End.

The company is adding additional space in the former AlphaLab Gear building at 6024 Broad St., about 3/4 of a mile from its current Larimer home on Hamilton Avenue, which it will also maintain.

KEF Robotics has landed multi-million-dollar government contracts recently, CEO Fraser Kitchell said, leading to plans to hire several new employees. The company currently has 20 employees and will be hiring two to three more engineers, both in Pittsburgh and in its Norway operations.

