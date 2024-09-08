Kendrick Lamar named headliner for 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

Kendrick Lamar will perform on the NFL’s biggest stage.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced Sunday that Lamar will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

The Associated Press reports that the rap megastar with 17 Grammys is looking forward to bringing hip-hop to the NFL’s championship game.

