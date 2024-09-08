Local

Kendrick Lamar named headliner for 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

Kendrick Lamar LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A)

Kendrick Lamar will perform on the NFL’s biggest stage.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced Sunday that Lamar will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

The Associated Press reports that the rap megastar with 17 Grammys is looking forward to bringing hip-hop to the NFL’s championship game.

