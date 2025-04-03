Kennedy Township residents, nearby communities prepare for Heritage Valley hospital to close

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Residents in Kennedy Township are preparing to make adjustments to their medical treatment plans after learning the Heritage Valley Kennedy Township Hospital will be closing in June.

“We were sad to hear it, but we kind of thought it was coming,” hospital patient Betty Macek said.

Betty Macek and her husband are disappointed the hospital is closing for good. She is a mother of five and said her children were born in the Kennedy Township location. It is where they all go for doctors’ appointments.

Channel 11 broke the news about the hospital closing on Wednesday. Many patients said it was shocking to hear.

A spokesperson for Heritage Valley said the reason for the closure is that they are seeing fewer patients and insurance providers are covering less. The hospital is not making enough money to stay open.

Heritage Valley will still have emergency rooms, outpatient surgery and diagnostic services at its Sewickley and Beaver locations.

Kennedy Township Manager Greg Clark said he was not surprised to hear the news but was sad about losing the hospital.

“I was born there,” Clark said.

Clark said the hospital has not properly notified the township about its closing at this time.

