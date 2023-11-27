Kenny Pickett breaks Ben Roethlisberger’s Steelers record

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Despite having his most efficient performance of the year on Sunday in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Kenny Pickett had no touchdown passes for the third straight game. Granted, he should have had a touchdown pass against Cincinnati but Diontae Johnson failed to haul in the catch.

Pickett has thrown just one touchdown pass in the last six games, but he’s also protecting the ball at an alarming rate. He hasn’t thrown an interception in 208 straight passing attempts, surpassing Ben Roethlisberger for the franchise record, according to the CBS broadcast. The last time Pickett was picked off was in the Week 4 loss to the Houston Texans.

Kenny Pickett also hasn’t lost a fumble, so he’s gone seven straight games without a single turnover.

