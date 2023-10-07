Kenny Pickett cleared to play vs. Ravens

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was a full participant in practice for the second consecutive day on Friday and he will play this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, as he was not listed on the team’s injury report.

Pickett, who suffered a knee contusion last Sunday against the Houston Texans, was limited in practice and wore a knee brace on Wednesday, but did not need the brace on Thursday or Friday. He also reportedly suffered a left calf injury that has caused him to wear a sleeve over it during the practice week.

Pickett said on Wednesday that he was pretty sure he would be able to play without limitations this week.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group