Kenny Pickett cleared to play vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field after a win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was a full participant in practice for the second consecutive day on Friday and he will play this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, as he was not listed on the team’s injury report.

Pickett, who suffered a knee contusion last Sunday against the Houston Texans, was limited in practice and wore a knee brace on Wednesday, but did not need the brace on Thursday or Friday. He also reportedly suffered a left calf injury that has caused him to wear a sleeve over it during the practice week.

Pickett said on Wednesday that he was pretty sure he would be able to play without limitations this week.

