Kenny Pickett underwent surgery Monday for high ankle sprain, Mike Tomlin says

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Kenny Pickett had surgery for an injury he sustained in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Pickett got hurt after taking a hit with just over five minutes left in the second quarter while trying to scramble for a touchdown. After the play, he limped into the blue medical tent and later into the locker room, never returning to the game. He did return to the sideline in a boot.

In a press conference Monday, head coach Mike Tomlin described Pickett’s injury as a high ankle sprain. He said it was surgically repaired Monday morning in hopes of accelerating the healing process, but had no further information on Pickett’s status other than to say he is out this week. He said he doesn’t think it’s a season-ending injury.

Mike Tomlin tells us Kenny Pickett has a high ankle sprain and had it surgically repaired this morning to accelerate the healing process.



Mitch Trubisky is expected to start in place of Pickett for the upcoming game Thursday against the New England Patriots.

