Steelers QB Kenny Pickett will not return during game against Cardinals after going down with injury

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Kenny Pickett will not return to the field during the Steelers game against the Cardinals. He went to the locker room after he was tackled during a scramble attempt to get a touchdown.

Kenny Pickett has been ruled out for the remainder of this game — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) December 3, 2023

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered an injury against the Arizona Cardinals after a scramble attempt while trying to get a touchdown. Pickett is questionable to return with an ankle injury. He limped off the field and went right into the blue medical tent.

Pickett warmed up with a brace on his injured right ankle coming into the game. He was listed on the injury report all week and Mike Tomlin described the injury as ‘ankle discomfort’. Pickett ended up being a full participant in practice all week.

Pickett himself brushed off the injury when he spoke with the media on Wednesday.

“Just throughout the game, just something that I have to manage,” he said. “I’ve had something similar before. Not too big of a deal.”

