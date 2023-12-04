Local

Steelers to start Mitch Trubisky against Patriots if Kenny Pickett can’t play

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Mitch Trubisky - Cardinals Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky scrambles with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals won 24-10. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Mitch Trubisky will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers this Thursday Night when they host the New England Patriots.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed on Sunday after the team’s 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals that Trubisky will continue to fill in for starter Kenny Pickett, as long as he is injured and Pickett almost certainly will be out this week.

Pickett suffered a right ankle injury that may require surgery and will likely have him out multiple weeks late in the first half against the Cardinals.

