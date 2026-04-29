Kennywood again recognized in USA Today 10Best polls

Kennywood has again earned recognition in USA Today’s 10Best polls.

The Pittsburgh-area park was voted the fourth-best theme park in the country, with sister park Silver Dollar City earning the top spot.

Two other Pennsylvania theme parks appeared on the list — Hersheypark at No. 10 and Knoebels at No. 2.

Phantom’s Revenge was recognized as the second-best roller coaster in the country, falling only to Pheonix at Knoebels. The coaster was named the top ride in last year’s poll.

Kennywood is regularly featured in the 10Best awards, often for its rides and themed events.

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