Kennywood Park’s Phantom’s Revenge named best rollercoaster in country by USA Today

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A beloved Kennywood Park rollercoaster has topped a national list.

According to USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, The Phantom’s Revenge was the number one rollercoaster in the country.

It was nominated against some unique rides, like Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Islands of Adventure, Wildcats Revenge at Hersheypark, Phoenix at Knoebels and ArieForce One at Fun Spot Atlanta.

Kennywood Park was also recognized on the 10Best USA Today’s Best Theme Park list.

It took fifth place between Bush Gardens in Tampa Bay and Dollywood.

Experts pick the nominees for the lists before they are voted on.

