Kennywood asks public to decide most ‘a-peeling’ name for Potato Patch-themed bumper cars

PITTSBURGH — Kennywood wants your help in naming its newest ride!

The Pittsburgh area theme park is giving its bumper car ride a complete makeover, modeling 20 new cars after its signature treat — Potato Patch fries. With the upgrade set to be ready when the park opens in April, all that’s left is to name the ride — and that’s where the public comes in.

Kennywood opened a Sweepstakes on Tuesday where guests can vote once a day until Feb. 19 on the most a-peeling-ing name for the ride. There are three name options to choose from: Deep Fried Derby, Potato Smash and Speedy Spuds.

“We are thrilled to give our fans the opportunity to help name the new Patch-themed ride and get in on the fun,” said Rick Spicuzza, Kennywood’s assistant general manager. “This new ride encompasses the Kennywood experience we strive to offer our guests, a mix of modern thrills and iconic traditions as we continue the park’s multi-year transformation project.”

One person who casts their vote will win free Potato Patch Fries for a year. Four other winners will get a four-pack of tickets to the park.

Kennywood says the bumper car’s transformation is all part of a multi-year enhancement project meant to keep the park fun and unique for generations to come.

Click here to enter the sweepstakes.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group