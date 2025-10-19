Kennywood challenges fans to eat French fries topped with scorpion to win season passes

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood fans tested their gross-out tolerance on Saturday during a unique eating competition.

Officials say Darren Partatuzi of Pittsburgh was the winner of Kennywood’s first-ever Pantom Scorpion Showdown.

Five contestants tried to be the first to eat a serving of Kennywood’s Potato Patch fries topped with cheese and a whole dried scorpion.

Partatuzi downed the scorpion to take home the prize: two 2025 gold season passes and a prize pack.

For their effort, every participant got two passes that let them skip the line at Phantom Fall Fest’s haunts.

Kennywood challenges fans to eat fries topped with scorpion to win season passes Darren Partatuzi, center, competes in the Phantom's Scorpion Showdown on Saturday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group