Kennywood gives update on Steel Curtain ahead of opening day

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park provided an update Wednesday on the Steel Curtain ahead of the start of its season next month.

The park’s General Manager, Ricky Spicuzza, said that work on the coaster is almost completed.

In a video posted on social media, Spicuzza said that columns were delivered on the off-season and being installed to “ensure the Steel Curtain is around and ready to thrill riders for many years to come.”

Once that phase of work is complete, the maintenance team will add the two trains back onto the track and begin test runs.

Spicuzza said they will be announcing an opening date for the coaster soon.

Kennywood Park will open for the season on 412 Day, April 12.

