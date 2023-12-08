Kennywood Holiday Lights event recognized among best holiday attractions in the country

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood’s Holiday Lights event has been ranked one of the best holiday attractions in the United States.

Kennywood announced on Friday that Holiday Lights was among the top 10 events for 2023 on USA Today’s 10 Best Holiday Events list.

Holiday Lights was ranked 9th on the list.

This year Kennywood is showing off more than two million lights, a model train display, a bear factory station and dinners with Santa.

An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri took the top spot.

Nominees for the competition are submitted by a panel of experts and narrowed down by 10Best editors. USA Today readers then vote for the winners.

