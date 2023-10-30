Local

Kennywood extends Holiday Lights season, will open on Nov. 18

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood has extended its Holiday Lights season, and will now kick off the event earlier than planned.

Holiday Lights will open for the season on Saturday, Nov. 18.

“Holiday Lights at Kennywood offers the most unique and exciting holiday experience in the region – with the millions of lights and thrilling and classic attractions that Pittsburgh residents cannot experience anywhere else,” says Kennywood Assistant General Manager Rick Spicuzza. “This year the park will showcase enhanced special entertainment, an all-new festive food lineup, plus Santa in Thomas Town, adding even more reasons to visit during this beloved event.”

The park expanded its calendar for the 2023 season, giving families more opportunities to attend.

Festive food choices will be offered, including a dinner with Santa buffet.

Tickets are currently on a flash sale, with prices as low as $14.99.

For more information, click here.

