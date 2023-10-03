Local

Kennywood hosting worm eating contest at Phantom Fall Fest this week

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood is hosting a worm-eating contest at Phantom Fall Fest this week.

On Friday, a maximum of five participants in ‘Phantom’s Worm Eating Contest’ will race to eat 10 live mealworms.

The first to eat all 10 worms will win four 2024 gold season passes and a Kennywood merch pack.

