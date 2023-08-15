Local

Kennywood, Idlewild hiring for popular Halloween events

Kennywood and Idlewild are holding fall hiring events to get ready for both parks’ popular Halloween events.

Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest takes place for six weekends beginning Friday, Sept. 22, and Idlewild’s kid-friendly Halloween event, HALLOWBOO, will run Saturdays and Sundays beginning Sept. 23.

Idlewild’s hiring event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, and Kennywood’s will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

Kennywood is looking to fill more than 250 positions while Idlewild is hiring more than 50 positions.

For more information about each park’s hiring event, visit Kennywood.com or Idlewild.com.

