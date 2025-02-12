Kennywood Junction: Park unveils new themed area in former Thomas Town

PITTSBURGH — Kennywood has announced a new themed area that will replace the park’s former Thomas Town.

The park said that Kennywood Junction is “inspired by the park’s rich history and connection to the Steel City.”

The area will be home to five re-themed rides: Olde Kennywood Railroad, Kenny’s Cargo Drop, Parker’s Cloud Cruisers, Fire Bustin’ Brigade and Coal Haulin’ Convoy. It will also feature a Celebration Room to host parties and get-togethers, and a new gift shop.

It was announced in January that Thomas Town would be replaced. The new area opens on April 12.

