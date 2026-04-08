Kennywood kicks off 2026 season next weekend

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — It’s almost time! Kennywood will open for its 128th season in just ten days, bringing new food items and an event to kick off the year.

The park will open on Saturday, April 18, at 11 a.m.

To start the new season, a new event, “Celebrate Kennywood Weekends,” will run every Saturday and Sunday, April 18 through May 10. According to a release, the event will combine Pittsburghers’ love for Potato Patch fries, thrill rides and Kennywood nostalgia. Guests are encouraged to grab their best “spud,” bust out their matching outfits and try unique potato-themed food around the lagoon, including cheesesteak fries, rosemary truffle fries, buffalo pierogi flatbread, loaded maple cinnamon sweet potato waffle fries, and more.

Celebrate Kennywood Weekends Menu

In addition, beginning on opening day, two all-new food locations will be open to guests. Centennial Grill, located in Lost Kennywood, will offer cheesesteaks, tater tots and other theme park classics. After, guests can grab hand-dipped ice cream and banana splits at the new Big Dipper ice cream stand, a tribute to the former Dipper roller coaster.

Two beloved rides will also be celebrating major milestones this season: The Whip’s 100th anniversary and the Phantom’s Revenge’s 25th.

“Opening Day at Kennywood is one of those moments Pittsburgh looks forward to all year,” said Kennywood General Manager, Ricky Spicuzza. “With Celebrate Kennywood Weekends, new food experiences, and milestone anniversaries for some of our most beloved rides, we’re giving guests even more reasons to make new memories while reliving the classics.”

In the summer, Kennywood will celebrate America’s 250th birthday with “All American Summer.” The park will hold its largest-ever fireworks show by Zambelli on July 4, as well as drone shows every Saturday and Sunday from July 11 through July 26.

Drone Show - Phantom (Kennywood)

Returning events for the 2026 season include Bites and Pints Food and Drink Festival, Fall Fantasy Parades, Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights.

The park is currently holding an opening sale where guests can save up to 45% on tickets and season passes.

To learn more about all that’s new this season and to purchase Season Passes, visit Kennywood.com.

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