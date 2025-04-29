Kennywood offering free admission to community heroes during select weekends in May

PITTSBURGH — Kennywood is saluting area heroes by offering free admission into the park on certain weekends in May.

Those who care for and serve the community, like police officers, firefighters, healthcare workers and military personnel, can get into the park for free on May 3-4 and May 16-18, as long as they show a valid ID. In addition, they can get up to four discounted tickets at the Main Gate.

Then, on Mother’s Day weekend, the park is offering moms and mom-like heroes a buy one, get one free offer on single-day tickets purchased at the Main Gate.

The celebration of these heroes comes as the historic park launches its 127th season.

