Kennywood to open new haunt for final weekend of Phantom Fall Fest

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood is opening a new haunt for the final weekend of Phantom Fall Fest.

On Friday and Saturday, visitors will be able to walk through Ghostwood Estate.

“Lord Kennth Ghostwood’s” home is typically only accessible in a buggy with a ghost blaster attached but tourists will now be given a flashlight to guide themselves.

“ Beware, there are more than just the typical unwanted spirits lurking in the shadows! You never know who—or what—will be waiting for you. Survive your visit to tell the tale of this exclusive experience or spend an eternity with Lord Kenneth Ghostwood," said Kennywood.

This is the final weekend to attend Phanton Fall Fest.

The park is already gearing up for its Holiday Lights event, which will begin on Nov. 14.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group