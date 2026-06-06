Mechanical issue delays North Park pool opening

An equipment issue is delaying the opening of one of Allegheny County’s pools.

County parks officials previously said that all pools and spray parks would open on June 6. That is the case for pools at South Park, Settlers Cabin and Boyce Park.

But the pool at North Park is not opening on Saturday. Officials say the pool’s opening is delayed due to mechanical issues.

A new opening date has not been set at this time.

Season pass holders are able to visit any County pool.

Throughout the summer season, the pools operate daily from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Season pass costs, daily admission rates, group discounts, rental information and pool policies can be found on the Allegheny County Parks website.

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