Kennywood Park introduces new event as doors set to open in less than a month

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — We’re less than a month away from the opening of Kennywood Park this year!

The park will begin its 2026 season on Saturday, April 18, at 11 a.m. The opening marks the debut of a new event titled Celebrate Kennywood Weekends, which will feature food and activities inspired by the park’s history.

The upcoming season includes the unveiling of two new food locations and the return of the Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival. This year also marks milestone anniversaries for the park’s historic rides, including the 100th year of The Whip and the 25th year of the Phantom’s Revenge roller coaster.

Celebrate Kennywood Weekends will take place on Saturdays and Sundays from April 18 through May 10. The event invites guests to participate in nostalgic photo opportunities and features exclusive food items inspired by the Potato Patch brand.

Two new dining locations will debut on opening day. The Centennial Grill, located near The Whip, will reintroduce cheesesteaks to the park menu. Additionally, a new ice cream stand called Big Dipper will open next to Noah’s Ark as a tribute to the roller coaster that operated at the park from 1948 until 1984.

The park is celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Whip, which first opened in 1926. To mark the 25th anniversary of the Phantom’s Revenge roller coaster, crews have added station details, a commemorative logo and original station sounds.

The Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival will return on weekends from May 22 through June 28, including Monday, May 25. This year’s festival will feature food and drinks representing France and Germany.

Following this event, the park will celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States with a fireworks show on July 4 and drone shows on Saturdays and Sundays from July 11 through July 26.

The 76th annual Fall Fantasy Parades will run daily from Aug. 1 through Aug. 17 and again on Aug. 22. Phantom Fall Fest is scheduled to run select days from Sept. 11 through Nov. 1.

The 2026 season will conclude with Holiday Lights, which is scheduled for select dates between Nov. 13 and Jan. 3, 2027.

Founded in 1898, Kennywood is part of the Herschend family of brands and features seven roller coasters. The park is currently offering discounts of up to $40 on season passes purchased through its website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group