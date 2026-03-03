Kennywood, Sandcastle looking to hire more than 2,000 employees ahead of 2026 season

PITTSBURGH — Kennywood and Sandcastle Water Park are hiring more than 2,000 employees ahead of the 2026 season. The parks will host a dual job fair on March 7 at Kennywood to recruit for various positions across both properties.

Kennywood is seeking more than 1,500 hosts to join its staff for the upcoming year. Sandcastle Water Park is currently hiring more than 500 team members for its summer operations.

The hiring event will take place at Kennywood on Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet current staff, learn about open roles and participate in on-the-spot interviews. Those who attend the fair will also receive free fries from the park’s Potato Patch.

Starting pay for park employees is up to $15 per hour. In addition to competitive wages, workers receive perks such as free admission to both Kennywood and Sandcastle and free tickets for friends and family. The parks also provide flexible schedules, scholarship opportunities and exclusive events for team members.

Job opportunities are available across all park departments, including ride operations, security and lifeguards. Other open positions include roles in food and beverage, park services and admissions. No prior experience is required for these jobs because the parks provide training for each role after an applicant accepts an offer.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group