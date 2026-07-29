Kennywood’s Fall Fantasy Parades return for a 76th year on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — A time-honored tradition returns to Kennywood on Saturday!

Fall Fantasy Parades make their 76th debut on Saturday and run through Aug. 22.

On top of rides and attractions guests can enjoy all day, each night, local marching bands take over the park’s midways. Guests can also delight in a decked-out French Quarter block party.

The parade features six floats created by in-house carpenters and artists, including a “celebration cake” float, Bourbon Street float and Santa Claus float.

“One of the things that makes the Fall Fantasy Parades so special is that every float is built right here at Kennywood by our incredibly talented carpenters and artists,” Kennywood General Manager Ricky Spicuzza said. “Months of creativity and craftsmanship go into every detail, and seeing those handmade creations roll through the park alongside local marching bands is what makes this tradition unlike any other.”

The parades began at Kennywood in 1950 to celebrate students and their talents right before a new school year began and have grown into an exciting must-do spectacle for local marching bands.

Alongside this beloved tradition, Kennywood is introducing an all-new show -- the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show from Aug 5-17.

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