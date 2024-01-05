Kennywood’s Spinvasion ranked among top ten Best New Theme Park Attractions

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Spinvasion, the newest addition to Kennywood Park, is among the top ten Best New Theme Park Attractions in the USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

Kennywood said the ride is the first multi-action spin ride of its kind in the U.S.

“It is an honor to receive national recognition, from industry experts and guests alike, from our massive park enhancements to our one-of-a-kind special events,” says Kennywood’s Assistant General Manager, Rick Spicuzza. “Our goal for 2024 is to continue to elevate and innovate the park experience while being sure to keep tradition top of mind.”

Last year, Kennywood’s Holiday Lights secured a top ten spot for the second year in a row for Best Theme Park Holiday Event in another USA Today 10Best poll. The park also received the Renaissance Award from the Amusement Today Golden Ticket Awards, honoring Kennywood’s continuation of its massive multi-year transformation project to upgrade the guest experience.

For more information on Kennywood and its 2024 season, please visit Kennywood.com.

