Kennywood’s Steel Curtain to reopen; here’s when you can ride the record-setting coaster again

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood’s record-setting rollercoaster, the Steel Curtain, is set to reopen at the end of this month.

The park made the big announcement on Thursday morning, saying the work is officially complete and that test runs have already begun.

The Steel Curtain will reopen on Saturday, May 24 at 11 a.m. Gold and platinum passholders will have first access on Friday, May 23.

The coaster has been closed since April of last year, before the 2024 season started. The park called it an extensive modification project “to increase ride reliability and longevity” as the reason for closing.

The Steel Curtain was introduced to Kennywood in 2019 and quickly became a flagship attraction.

