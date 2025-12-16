Key defensive player out for Steelers; star running back to play despite illness

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers will be without some key players against the Dolphins.

According to the team’s inactives list, defensive tackle Derrick Harmon won’t play. This is his third week sidelined with a knee injury, despite head coach Mike Tomlin saying he was “optimistic” Harmon could return.

Harmon didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was limited on Saturday.

The Steelers will have their starting running back when they take the field, as Jaylen Warren is active. He was a late add to the injury report, with NFL Insider Tom Pelissero reporting he woke up sick and was getting fluids.

Other inactive players include T.J. Watt, who was ruled out after having surgery for a partially collapsed lung, Roman Wilson and James Pierre.

The Steelers expect Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer to step up with the defensive absences.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group