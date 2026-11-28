PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-15-2) are fresh off their first win in two weeks and should be feeling pretty good about themselves after a win that included a few reasons for optimism. The team is still near the bottom of the league standings, but for one night, there were reasons for optimism. They’ll face the influx of fans and the team trying to overcome an abysmal start Saturday when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs (10-14-3) at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins pulled away from the Buffalo Sabres Friday, scoring a trio of second-period goals and elevating their play in the third period for a 6-3 win at KeyBank Center. The game started with an absolute lack of intensity and very little connected play from either team, but the Penguins continued to improve throughout the contest, and Buffalo did not.

The good news for the Penguins was the prominent role their youngest players played in the victory, including a pick-me-up on the bench for Atley Calvert, who made his NHL debut.

The battle Saturday will be at the blue lines. Toronto likes a puck possession game and attacks with pace, primarily using controlled zone entries. That should force the Penguins to play a grittier, chip-and-chase forecheck game to slow down Toronto’s speed, but if the Penguins give in to their demons and invite a track meet, it probably won’t go their way (which is what the Penguins have done far too much this season).

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