Kids can fish for free during Derby Day with Pittsburgh Let’s Go Fishing

PITTSBURGH — Derby Day with Pittsburgh Let’s Go Fishing will be held this Memorial Day weekend.
Cast off with Pittsburgh Let's Go Fishing & get ready to reel in the fun!
Lake Carnegie--Highland Park
Saturday, May 25th
Kids 5-15
9 AM to 2 PM
Kids ages 5 to 15 can fish for free at Lake Carnegie in Highland Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Fishing equipment, bait, a light lunch and instruction will be provided.
