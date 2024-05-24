Local

Kids can fish for free during Derby Day with Pittsburgh Let’s Go Fishing

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Derby Day with Pittsburgh Let’s Go Fishing will be held this Memorial Day weekend.

Kids ages 5 to 15 can fish for free at Lake Carnegie in Highland Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Fishing equipment, bait, a light lunch and instruction will be provided.

Click here to register.

