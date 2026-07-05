Kids learn from professional soccer coaches at free clinic at Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh’s World Cup Fan Zone opened for the first time on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

The free, multi-day celebration is open during select World Cup matches, featuring programs for all ages.

One of the highlights is free youth soccer clinics on the Acrisure Stadium field.

Kids participated in drills under the watchful eyes of coaches from the USL champion Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy.

They say it’s the perfect time to get people hooked on soccer.

“We’re doing our part in the global game. We’re growing the game in Pittsburgh,” Sotiri Tsourekis said. “More kids than ever are playing in the city of Pittsburgh and we’re hoping it catches fire even more.”

Fan zone watch parties are scheduled for July 6, 9 and 19. Click here to learn more.

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