PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and Local 1 Union hosted the annual Sensory Santa event Saturday, offering families with special needs their own space to celebrate.

Families were given 15 minutes of private time with Santa at their own pace.

Lt. Matthew Novotny of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire addressed the need for greater accessibility during the holidays.

“A lot of times we talk about inclusion, but we don’t talk about making things more accessible for families,” Novotny said. “This is a chance for families to actually feel like everyone else at Christmastime. And holidays are extremely difficult for families with disabilities.”

The Westin Pittsburgh donated four ballrooms to accommodate the nearly 170 children who signed up.

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