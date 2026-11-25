WASHINGTON — Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national mistakenly deported as part of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, is self-deporting to Spain on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Abrego Garcia’s expected departure, which would come after months of legal wrangling over his case, could bring to a conclusion what has become a defining saga of the second Trump administration’s mass deportations agenda.

Abrego Garcia was fighting against a second deportation to a series of African countries proposed by Department of Homeland Security officials. A judge told Abrego Garcia to self-deport on Tuesday, according to the person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the case.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who met with Abrego Garcia while he was pressing for his release from a Salvadoran mega-prison, described Abrego Garcia as a “free man” and said he is traveling to a country of his choice.

“I am relieved that he will be safe, in a country of his choosing, and free – including from this Administration’s constant persecution,” he said in a statement.

Abrego Garcia’s deportation in early 2025 came as the Trump administration was ramping up its immigration crackdown, promising to deport 1 million people annually. Through an infusion of billions of dollars approved by Congress, the administration later supercharged its immigration enforcement capabilities, increasing its cadre of immigration officers, expanding detention capabilities and pushing to deport an increasing number of people.

Attorneys who represented Abrego Garcia in both the Maryland immigration proceedings and his criminal case in Tennessee didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment. A spokesperson for We Are CASA, an advocacy group that has supported Abrego Garcia and his family, declined to comment.

“Our priority continues to be keeping the family safe,” said the spokesperson, Jossie Flor Sapunar.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 31-year-old Abrego Garcia has an American wife and child and has lived in Maryland for years, but he immigrated to the U.S. illegally as a teenager. In 2019, an immigration judge ruled that he could not be deported to El Salvador because he faced danger there from a gang that had threatened his family. The judge allowed him to live and work in the U.S. under Immigration and Customs Enforcement supervision, but he was not given residency status.

He was arrested in Baltimore in March 2025 and deported to a Salvadoran prison in what an official later called an “administrative error.”

Facing public pressure and a court order, President Donald Trump’s administration brought him back in June 2025, but only after securing an indictment charging him with human smuggling in Tennessee. A federal judge dismissed that case in May, finding that the Justice Department’s pursuit of criminal charges was designed to punish Abrego Garcia for challenging his deportation. The government is appealing.

The Trump administration vowed to deport him to a third country, threatening to send him to Uganda, Eswatini, Ghana, and, most recently, Liberia.

Abrego Garcia had argued that if he were going to be deported, it should be to Costa Rica, which previously agreed to take him. But Todd Lyons, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said in a March 2026 memo that deporting Abrego Garcia to Costa Rica would be “prejudicial to the United States.”

Abrego Garcia should be sent to Liberia because the U.S. has spent governmental resources and political capital in negotiating for it to accept third country nationals, Lyons wrote. The push for deportation to Liberia continued even after the U.S. signed an agreement with Costa Rica to accept deportees who cannot legally be returned to their home countries.

The case took an unusual turn Oct. 6, 2026, when, five minutes before a hearing expected to determine whether U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement could detain and deport Ábrego Garcia to the West African country of Liberia, attorneys for both sides left the courtroom, along with Abrego Garcia.

When they returned 15 minutes later, it was announced the hearing was canceled. The two sides then gathered for another 90 minutes before leaving the courthouse without explanation. Abrego Garcia’s attorney said only the court case was not ready to proceed and he instructed reporters to watch the docket to learn the status of the case.

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