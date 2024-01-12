‘Kindness is a wonderful thing’: 90-year-old Korean War veteran receives hundreds of birthday cards

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A milestone birthday for a Korean War veteran who lives in Pleasant Hills has gotten attention from across the country because of one post on social media.

Birthday cards from Florida to California, numbering in the hundreds, are displayed on the living room floor at the home of Bob Baker.

With a stack more, Baker opened some and shared them with us.

“Ninety years of living, now that really says a lot about the way you look at life and give it all you got,” Baker said.

Baker was born in 1934 in Monongahela and turns 90 on Jan. 13.

Baker’s daughters wanted to do something special for their dad on his special day.

“My sisters and I wanted to get my dad 90 cards for his 90th,” Betty Gillie said.

Gillie asked friends and family for help on Facebook and her request went beyond expectations.

“I only posted it on one group on Facebook. And it exploded,” Gillie said.

Strangers from around the country sent their birthday wishes. Many thanked Baker, a Navy vet, for his service, and classes of children sent funny homemade cards.

“Happy birthday Bob. I can’t believe you are turning 90. I bet you had a wonderful life,” Baker read.

For the Baker family, it’s truly touching and a birthday like no other.

“I just want to thank everybody, my goodness to take the time get a card and mail it. And all the sweet things that they’ve written to him. So it’s a good birthday,” Gillie said.

“People are so kind. Strangers from all over getting in on it. Kindness is a wonderful thing,” Baker said.

