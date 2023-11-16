Local

Kittanning to host 3rd annual Riverfront Park Festival of Trees

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

KITTANNING, Pa. — Kittanning Hometown Holiday Events will be hosting the third annual Riverfront Park Festival of Trees.

According to a press release, the display runs from Nov. 11 to Jan. 14 and will showcase 159 individually adorned live trees spanning almost half a mile along the Allegheny River.

“We’ve more than doubled the number of trees, and the trees have certainly become more elaborate and creative,” KHHE Board Member Joshua Starr said.

This year’s display will feature trees resembling nail polish bottles to a funeral home’s tree adorned with ornaments bearing the names of families they served this year.

According to KHHE. the Festival of Trees supports local businesses and promotes environmental sustainability.

For more information, email info@khhe.org.

