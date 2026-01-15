Knoch school board reinstates head wrestling coach accused of inappropriate conduct

KNOCH, Pa. — The Knoch School District Board has reinstated the high school’s head wrestling coach, after he lost his status earlier this month over alleged inappropriate conduct.

The district tells Channel 11 that Logan Downes would regain his status as an approved volunteer coach with the Knoch wrestling program, effective Thursday.

Downes was removed from his position after the district received a complaint following a tournament in December. Video from the tournament showed coaches congratulating girls who competed, and Downes tapping some on the backside.

Parents of girls on the team, including those shown in the video, defended Downes, telling Channel 11 that neither they nor their daughters noticed anything inappropriate.

In a letter read during Wednesday’s school board meeting, the district said board members met with Downes and discussed its concerns and expectations with him.

District officials will develop and implement a mandatory educational program for all non-teachers wishing to serve within the district, the letter says.

As for the initial action against Downes, the district said it responded as required by state law and board policy.

"These actions are designed to protect the safety of our students, and they are intended to be confidential to protect the reputation of the accused," the letter reads.

