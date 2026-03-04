Koppers to idle two plants, lay off dozens as manufacturer restructures

PITTSBURGH — Koppers Holdings Inc. will idle two facilities, one in Alabama and the other in South Carolina, and lay off about 75 employees as the Pittsburgh-based manufacturer navigates challenges in its business lines.

The two affected facilities are the Railroad Products and Services facility in Florence, South Carolina, and the Utility and Industrial Products plant in Vance, Alabama. About 66 employees will be laid off at the Florence facility on April 21, according to a WARN notice filed with South Carolina authorities last week. Koppers (NYSE: KOP) is consolidating the Vance facility with another one nearby.

“These measures are expected to further enhance network optimization, better align capacity with demand, reduce operating costs and strengthen the company’s long-term competitiveness,” Koppers said in a statement.

