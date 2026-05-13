Koppers names Nova Chemicals executive as CFO

PITTSBURGH — Koppers Holdings Inc. named Eric Brenner as its CFO and treasurer.

Brenner comes to Koppers (NYSE: KOP) most recently from his role as SVP and CFO of Nova Chemicals Corp. He’ll start at Koppers on May 26, succeeding Jimmi Sue Smith who retired Jan. 5 after two years in the role. Brad Pearce had been interim CFO and he’ll return to being chief accounting officer.

Koppers is a specialty chemicals manufacturer based in downtown Pittsburgh with locations all over the United States. It had revenue of $1.88 billion in 2025 and has about 158 local employees and 1,850 companywide. Koppers is the 14th largest publicly traded company in the region, according to the 2026 Pittsburgh Business Times Book of Lists.

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