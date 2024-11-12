Koppers to offer voluntary separations, involuntary layoffs

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-based chemical manufacturer Koppers Inc. plans to cut some of its workforce and is considering divesting some of its smaller and noncore operations as it sees continued progress in its cost-cutting and ongoing business turnaround.

Koppers (NYSE: KOP) said the workforce reduction would include both voluntary and involuntary cuts, with the first 90 employees being offered a voluntary separation package that will include cash severance benefits and health coverage, according to a filing Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company didn’t say how many employees would be cut, but said the number of voluntary separations would lower the number of layoffs required. It also said that it didn’t yet have a full list of the cost-cutting actions that would be taken nor how much it would cost in restructuring charges.

