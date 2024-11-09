Koren War veteran to serve as Grand Marshal for Pittsburgh’s Veterans Day Parade

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s annual Veterans Day Parade, one of the oldest veterans parades in the country, takes place on Monday. Here’s what you should know about the event honoring current and former military members.

The parade, which has a theme of Korean War Veterans this year, starts at 10:30 a.m. Monday along Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh. It features John DeFilippo, a 95-year-old Korean War veteran and Purple Heart awardee as the Grand Marshal. Former Pittsburgh Steeler and United States Marine Corps veteran John Banaszack will serve as the Honorary Grand Marshal.

Additionally, the parade will feature more than 100 marching groups, including veterans of all eras, military units, civic and youth groups and veteran assistance programs.

The celebration of service members will shut down some streets in Downtown Pittsburgh. Liberty Avenue between 10th and 26th Streets closes at 9 a.m. Streets in a one-block radius of the parade route will also be blocked off. Click here to see the full parade route.

