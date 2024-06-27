Kraft Heinz, Kate Spade New York collaborate in new collection

PITTSBURGH — Kraft Heinz and Kate Spade New York are collaborating in a new collection.

The collection combines iconic Heinz ketchup with Kate Spade’s creative styles, featuring unique totes, pouches, small leather goods, T-shirts, shoes and more.

“With this new line of ‘condiment couture,’ we’re excited to partner with the iconic Kate Spade New York brand to pay homage to the beloved Heinz brand,” said Megan Lang, Head of Global Heinz Brand Communications and Creativity. “Kate Spade New York shares many values with Heinz– from creating products of the highest quality that are expertly crafted by masters and leave no detail untouched, to exhibiting true devotion to our fans.”

The limited edition collection ranges from $45 to $398 and will be available for purchase at select Kate Spade New York Stores and online.

