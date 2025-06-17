Kraft Heinz to remove all artificial dyes from its products by end of 2027

The Kraft Heinz Company said it will remove all artificial dyes from its products by the end of 2027 and will not launch any new products with those ingredients.

The company said in a press release that about 10% of its products still use FD&C colors, the additives that make foods more visually appealing. A spokesperson told CNBC the products that still use the dyes include Crystal Light, Kool-Aid, MiO, Jell-O and Jet-Puffed.

“The vast majority of our products use natural or no colors, and we’ve been on a journey to reduce our use of FD&C colors across the remainder of our portfolio,” said Pedro Navio, North America President at Kraft Heinz.

The company removed artificial colors, preservatives and flavors from its Kraft Mac & Cheese in 2016, and its Heinz Tomato Ketchup has never used artificial dyes, Navio said.

Kraft Heinz said it is also working with licensees of its brands to encourage them to remove FD&C colors.

In April, U.S. health officials said they would urge food makers to phase out petroleum-based artificial colors in the nation’s food supply

The FDA currently allows 36 food color additives, including eight synthetic dyes. In January, the agency announced that Red 3, the popular food dye that gives cherry-flavored drinks and foods the vibrant red color, will be banned in food by 2027 because it caused cancer in laboratory rats.

