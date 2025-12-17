La Roche University given 15 acres in 2nd-largest donation in its history

A local university is growing thanks to a historic donation.

La Roche University announced on Tuesday that it is getting 15 more acres.

The gift, which includes the Providence Heights Motherhouse, comes from the Sisters of Divine Providence, the Catholic organization tied to the university’s founding.

It marks the second-largest gift in La Roche’s history.

“This is such a profound expression of trust by our founders, the Sisters of Divine Providence, from whom we get our core values and our mission,” University President Christina Clark said.

The Sisters arrived in the area 100 years ago, going on to found then-La Roche College in the 1960s.

