Lack of resources forcing fire department to no longer serve its own community, chief says

BIG BEAVER BOROUGH, Pa. — The fire chief in Big Beaver Borough told the mayor and borough council on Friday that starting in 2026, the fire department will no longer respond to calls in Big Beaver.

“It’s just a difficult situation for everyone,” Chief Matt Straub said.

The biggest issue, he said, is the lack of manpower. Five volunteers left in the last few months.

“These five firemen came to every call we have,” Straub told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

The chief said he has maybe one or two who would be able to respond to a fire if a call came in today.

The borough voted against hiring a full-time firefighter two weeks ago.

So on Friday, Chief Straub took a letter to the borough council, saying service would stop on January 1, 2026.

Without fast, local service, Straub said it could mean life or death for people who live in the borough.

“When people are in motor vehicle accidents, or your house is on fire and your family members are inside, time is of the essence,’ he said.

After public outcry, the council voted to approve hiring that full-time firefighter on Tuesday night.

Straub said it’s not enough.

“They think they’re going to throw one person in there and it’s going to solve it? That’s ridiculous,” he said. “That’s totally unacceptable.”

Council members released a statement after the vote on Tuesday.

“Big Beaver Borough Council is deeply disappointed by the announcement that the Big Beaver Borough Volunteer Fire Company will cease operations effective December 31, 2025.

For several months, Council has worked to support the fire company and to develop a sustainable plan in introducing paid staffing to alleviate the increasing demands placed on volunteer members. Following an unsuccessful vote on October 21, 2025 due to a lack of information, an agenda item authorizing the posting of a paid fire administrator position is scheduled for reconsideration at the Council meeting on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. In addition to the nearly $80,000 the borough donates annually to the department, Council remains committed to increasing staff and volunteers and strongly hopes the current volunteer members will reconsider their decision to terminate emergency services to our residents.

Council fully recognizes its obligation to ensure that fire protection services are available to all Borough residents. The Borough will move forward with all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted fire service for the community while being financially accountable."

Straub said the department is standing by cutting service to the borough. He’s hopeful something changes.

“We don’t want to have to do this,” he said. “This is not what we want to do. But in the aspect of safety, we just can’t function.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group