Lane changes begin on Route 228 for road widening, safety improvements

Drivers are going to notice lane changes on Route 228 in Middlesex Township during ongoing construction.

The lane shift is part of the Ball’s Bend Safety Improvement Project, which will eventually eliminate a sharp curve in the road and widen Route 228 from two lanes to four lanes.

Starting Monday and going until Friday, Penn Dot says a contractor will be making lane changes between the intersections of Route 228 with Park Road and Officer Edward Brooks Drive. There will be a crossover near Orchard Lane.

Additionally, one lane will be closed for the next four nights.

Some people who live in the area are ready for the construction to be over.

“It has changed how we plan our days dramatically because we don’t want to sit in 228 traffic,” said Jenay Leach of Middlesex.

Others are excited about what construction means for the community.

“The Butler area is starting to grow a lot more, definitely for it, excited to see what it’s going to be up here,” said Ben Tirado, of Middlesex. “With that comes the construction. And obviously, no one looks forward to construction.”

