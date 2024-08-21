Lane closures planned for McKnight Road this weekend

More lane closures are planned for McKnight Road this weekend.

Single-lane closures will be in place in both directions between Nelson Run Road and Braunlich Road from 7 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday.

Crews will repair the bridge deck on the McKnight Road bridge over Babcock Boulevard.

The work is part of the $26.99 million McKnight Road improvement project.

