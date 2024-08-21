Lane closures planned for McKnight Road this weekend

More lane closures are planned for McKnight Road this weekend.
Single-lane closures will be in place in both directions between Nelson Run Road and Braunlich Road from 7 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday.
Crews will repair the bridge deck on the McKnight Road bridge over Babcock Boulevard.
The work is part of the $26.99 million McKnight Road improvement project.
For the latest updates on the project, click here.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group