Lane closures, reduced speeds planned for Columbia Gas pipeline replacement project in Green Tree

GREEN TREE BOROUGH, Pa. — Columbia Gas, with its contractor NPL Construction, has begun a natural gas infrastructure replacement project in Green Tree Borough.

The project will replace approximately 3,500 feet of underground pipe along Greentree Road, impacting traffic with temporary lane closures and reduced speeds in work zones.

The work is scheduled to start on June 8, taking place Monday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The infrastructure upgrade aims to ensure the continued delivery of safe, reliable and efficient natural gas to customers in the area for years to come.

Residents and businesses within the project area, along with emergency responders, will maintain access to restricted road sections at all times.

Drivers traveling through the Columbia Gas work zones should exercise caution and be prepared for slowed or temporarily stopped traffic. Columbina Gas provided the following tips for drivers:

Expect the unexpected – Normal speed limits may be reduced; traffic lanes may change; and people may be working on or near the road.

– Normal speed limits may be reduced; traffic lanes may change; and people may be working on or near the road. Slow down – Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes.

– Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Keep your distance – Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you, and don’t tailgate.

– Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you, and don’t tailgate. Pay attention to the signs – Observe the posted signs until you see the one that says you’ve left the work zone.

– Observe the posted signs until you see the one that says you’ve left the work zone. Obey road crew flaggers – A flagger has the same authority as a regulatory sign, so you can be cited for disobeying his or her directions.

– A flagger has the same authority as a regulatory sign, so you can be cited for disobeying his or her directions. Stay alert and minimize distractions – Dedicate your full attention to the roadway and avoid changing radio stations or using cell phones while driving.

Columbia Gas expressed appreciation for the patience and cooperation of residents and motorists during this project, which aims to maintain safe and reliable natural gas service to homes and businesses in the Green Tree community.

Work on the pipeline replacement project is expected to be completed in early Fall 2026.

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